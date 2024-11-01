PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: 1 November 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar this morning from Downing Street.

They began by discussing the upcoming Qatar State Visit in December. The Prime Minister noted this would be the first State Visit of his premiership and he very much looked forward to welcoming the Amir to London.

The two leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-Qatari bilateral relationship and looked forward to working more closely on areas of shared cooperation including clean growth, trade and defence.

The Prime Minster raised the Budget set out by the Chancellor this week and underscored the importance of investment for growth.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for Qatar’s leadership in ceasefire negotiations and their ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for de-escalation and they both agreed on the need for partners to work together to ensure regional security and stability.

They looked forward to speaking soon.