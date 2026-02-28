PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 28 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani this afternoon.

The Prime Minister set out his deep concern over the attacks on Qatar and other regional partners today.

He reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the defence of Qatar and its allies, shown by the UK’s presence in the region as part of coordinated defensive operations. The leaders agreed on the importance of continued cooperation between partners in response to these attacks.

They set out their shared resolve to find a path to de-escalation, working with allies to protect civilians and defend regional stability.

They agreed to speak again soon.