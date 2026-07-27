PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 26 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday (26 July 2026).

The Prime Minister began by offering his heartfelt condolences to His Highness after the passing of his father, Sheikh Hamad. He spoke of his father’s respected leadership and all he did to strengthen relationships between the UK and Qatar.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in the region, the Prime Minister thanked His Highness for his continued efforts to mediate between sides and restore peace to the region.

The two leaders shared their deep concerns about the crisis in Gaza and agreed their teams would work together to help achieve long lasting peace between Palestine and Israel through a two-state solution.

Following the successful deployment of the Joint Typhoon Squadron in supporting Qatar’s defence during the conflict, the Prime Minister underlined his interest in strengthening the two nations’ defence partnership.

On Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated the need to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Both leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.