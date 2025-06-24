PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 24 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this evening.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s steadfast support for Qatar and underscored his deep concern at the volatile situation in the region.

He paid tribute to Qatar’s Armed Forces for their response to Iran’s attack yesterday.

The leaders agreed it was now vital all sides seized the opportunity presented by the ceasefire to secure a diplomatic way forward.

Turning to Gaza, the Prime Minister and His Highness discussed the horrific situation on the ground and the need for all sides to agree an urgent ceasefire.

The Prime Minister then updated on his discussions at The NATO Summit in The Hague.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.