PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 19 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by condemning the Iranian strikes on Qatari energy facilities overnight. He said that such reckless attacks on critical infrastructure risk pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the severe economic impacts being felt globally, including in the UK.

Discussing the ongoing defensive support the UK is providing to our partners in the region, the Prime Minister was clear that the UK would continue to stand with Qatar and all our allies in the Gulf.

The leaders agreed that the immediate priority must be de-escalation and that they would stay in close touch in the coming days and weeks.