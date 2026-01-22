PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland: 22 Jan 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning.

The leaders welcomed President Trump’s announcement last night that a framework for a long term agreement on Greenland’s security had been reached.

Paying tribute to the NATO Secretary General’s leadership alongside allies on the issue, the Prime Minister said it was clear Europe still needed to do more in the High North and the UK would play its part.

Continued diplomatic coordination would be vital in the coming months to ensure the long term security of the broader region, the Prime Minister added.

Turning to Ukraine, the two leaders discussed the progress made by the Coalition of the Willing and the importance of securing a truly just and lasting peace. They welcomed the discussions that would be happening at Davos today.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.