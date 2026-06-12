PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Ireland: 12 June 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon.

The Prime Minister underlined his concern at the shocking attack in Belfast earlier this week, and said that his thoughts were with Stephen Ogilvie and his family. He condemned the unacceptable violence that erupted in Northern Ireland after the attack and was clear that there is no justification for these scenes. He praised the response of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The leaders agreed that they would continue to strengthen the integrity and security of the Common Travel Area (CTA), through enhanced data sharing and joint intelligence operations. They said that the CTA was of huge importance to their citizens but that they must work together to protect it from abuse.

On the UK’s relations with the EU, the Prime Minister looked ahead to Ireland’s upcoming EU Presidency and the second UK-EU Summit later this year. The leaders reflected on progress towards closer cooperation that delivers for businesses, for the economy and in our shared interests.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.