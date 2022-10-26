PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 26 October 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

The leaders agreed on the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland and expressed their determination to build on that friendship in the coming months.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ireland’s ongoing support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of continued international unity in the face of Putin’s aggression.

Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill.

The leaders agreed on the urgent need for a functioning executive in Northern Ireland.

Both undertook to continue discussions in the coming weeks and months.