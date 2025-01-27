PM call with Taoiseach Martin of Ireland: 27 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning to congratulate him on his election.

The leaders agreed that the UK – Ireland relationship was going from strength to strength, and it was vital to continue that in such a volatile geopolitical context.

Discussing devastating Storm Éowyn at the weekend, the leaders paid tribute to the work of first responders and engineers to restore electricity to thousands of homes. The Prime Minister said that he had also spoken to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and that the UK stood by to offer further support, as required.

The Prime Minister also updated on his EU reset, and the leaders underscored the importance of a close and constructive relationship with the EU to boost prosperity and security.

Looking ahead to the upcoming UK-Ireland summit, both agreed that the meeting would offer a chance to deepen collaboration across all areas of the bilateral relationship, including business, innovation, and energy.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister reflected on his visit earlier this month and reiterated his view that it was vital to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

The leaders also discussed Holocaust Memorial Day today. The Prime Minister said he had been deeply moved by his visit to Auschwitz earlier this month, and the leaders agreed the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau was a poignant reminder on the need to defeat antisemitism and hatred.

They looked forward to meeting soon.