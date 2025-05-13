PM call with Taoiseach Martin of Ireland: 13 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning.

The pair discussed the productive Coalition of the Willing meeting on Saturday and agreed good progress had been made in support of Ukraine. They agreed to continue working with international partners and put pressure on Putin to accept the ceasefire deal on the table without conditions.

The Prime Minister updated the Taoiseach on his ongoing discussions with the European Union, ahead of the first UK-EU summit next week. Both leaders agreed that there was an ambitious package on the table that would serve to benefit hard-working people and businesses across Europe.

Finally, the Prime Minister and Taoiseach reflected on the constructive bilateral discussions held recently at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in April on a joint approach to dealing with legacy issues of the past in Northern Ireland. They agreed that their respective teams would continue these discussions at pace.