PM call with Taioseach: 19 February 2018

A No 10 spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the phone earlier this evening.

They spoke about the recent phase of political talks in Northern Ireland and of their disappointment that an agreement had not yet been reached to restore an Executive.

Both leaders recognised the progress and serious engagement made by the parties.

The Prime Minister said she believed there was scope for agreement and reiterated the UK Government’s priority was still to get devolution up and running again in Northern Ireland.