PM call with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa: 26 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa this afternoon.

They discussed the challenges posed globally by the new COVID-19 variant, and ways to work together to deal with it and reopen international travel.

The Prime Minister commended South Africa’s rapid genomic sequencing and leadership in transparently sharing scientific data.

The leaders reaffirmed the close alliance between our nations, exemplified in the Just Energy Transition partnership agreed at COP26, and they agreed to stay in close contact as we deal with the ongoing threat from the global pandemic.