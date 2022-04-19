PM call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame: 19 April 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Rwandan President Paul Kagame this evening.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his country’s joint commitment to addressing the global challenge of illegal migration through our world-first Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to work closely with Rwanda to tackle this pressing issue and break the business model of people smuggling gangs, whilst supporting refugees through safe and legal routes.

The Prime Minister also set out the UK’s support for Ukraine and the need for the international community to come together against Russia’s unjustified invasion.

Both leaders looked forward to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda in June.