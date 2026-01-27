PM call with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden: 27 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Kristersson for Sweden’s strong and consistent support for Ukraine and highlighted the need to collectively go further to support their resilience, energy security, and air defence.

They underlined the importance of ensuring Ukraine has the long‑term security assurances and continued international support it needs to secure a just and lasting peace.

The leaders then reflected on the strength of the wider UK-Sweden defence relationship. They agreed on the need to step up security in the High North and across Europe to deter threats posed by adversaries such as Russia.

They agreed to speak again soon.