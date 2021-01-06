PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 6 January 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada this afternoon.

They discussed the international response to the coronavirus pandemic and the work underway in the UK and Canada to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible.

The leaders also spoke about the growing trading relationship between our countries, as well as foreign policy issues, including the recent arrests in Hong Kong which they agreed were deeply concerning.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Trudeau to the UK for the G7 Summit later this year, and to working together during the UK’s G7 Presidency to advance common interests and address shared challenges.

The leaders also looked ahead to the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November, and agreed on the importance of ambitious international action to tackle climate change.