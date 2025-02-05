PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 5 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the close and historic relationship between the UK and Canada. From global security to clean energy and growth, they agreed on the importance of shared values between the two nations.

Discussing recent global events, the Prime Minister said he welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration between allies and partners. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership, including his focus on stemming the deadly drug trade across Canada’s borders.

The leaders also discussed the strong trading relationship between the UK and Canada, worth £26 billion, and how together both countries could go further to support growth and deliver for the hardworking Canadian and British people.

As the third-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, both leaders underlined their commitment to ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.

On Syria, they agreed on the necessity of a political transition process leading to an inclusive, non-sectarian and representative government.

They looked forward to speaking soon.