PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 23 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau this evening.

The discussion began by reflecting ahead of tomorrow’s call with G7 and European leaders, to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale illegal invasion of Ukraine – a grim reminder of the continued suffering of the people of Ukraine.

They both underscored their unwavering commitment to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going forward.

The leaders reiterated that working together alongside other international leaders was essential to achieve lasting peace and security in Ukraine.

They agreed to keep in touch, with both looking forward to speaking again during Monday’s call, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Trudeau.