PM call with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 5 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre today, ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

Tomorrow’s meeting would offer further opportunity to integrate US and Coalition of the Willing planning for the cessation of hostilities, the Prime Minister said.

It was vital all parties sustained the momentum towards a just and lasting peace, the leaders agreed.

The leaders also discussed maritime security in the High North, building on the UK and Norway’s already close cooperation.

They looked forward to speaking again in Paris.