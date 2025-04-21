PM call with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 21 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre this afternoon.

Reflecting on their shared priority of seeing peace in Ukraine, the leaders agreed there can be no let-up in their support for Ukraine. They also discussed the importance of keeping up economic pressure on Russia to ensure they engage seriously in talks.

On the topic of global trade, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to protecting UK interests through a cool and calm approach. The leaders agreed a trade war is in nobody’s interests.

They welcomed progress being made on the new bilateral defence agreement between their two countries and looked forward to discussing further soon.