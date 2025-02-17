PM call with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 17 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre this morning.

The Prime Minister began by setting out his aims for the informal meeting of European leaders taking place later today in Paris to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position is paramount, and they both agreed that all international leaders must come together to ensure Euro-Atlantic security.

The Prime Minister reiterated that this is a once in a generation moment for our national security and there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.