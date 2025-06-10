PM call with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 10 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway this afternoon.

They agreed on the importance of this afternoon’s announcement between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom, confirming sanctions on two Israeli Ministers for their repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian civilians.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution, which ensures a safe and secure future for Israelis and Palestinians.

Discussing the publication of last week’s Strategic Defence Review, the leaders agreed that the UK and Norway are key partners, showcased through Norway’s vital contribution to the Carrier Strike Group.

They agreed on the vital importance of all NATO allies stepping up on our collective defence at an increasingly dangerous time for the world.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.