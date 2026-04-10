PM call with Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan: 10 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said that the ceasefire was very welcome and thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s critical role.

They agreed that the upcoming talks were vital to progress the ceasefire towards lasting peace, and to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Recognising that it was still early days, the Prime Minister was clear that the UK was supportive of this process and hoped it would pave the way to a long-term resolution of the conflict.

They recognised the long and deep ties between the UK and Pakistan and agreed to stay in touch going forward.