PM call with Prime Minister Schoof of the Netherlands: 13 August 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof earlier today.
They discussed their sustained support for Ukraine and the ongoing work to end Russia’s barbaric war. They agreed that there should be no decisions about the future of Ukraine without Ukraine.
They looked forward to discussing further in this afternoon’s meetings alongside President Trump and President Zelenskyy.