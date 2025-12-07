PM call with Prime Minister Schoof of Netherlands: 7 December 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof today.
They began by discussing Russia’s intensified strikes on Kyiv in recent days and agreed the need for sustained international support for Ukraine’s defence.
The Prime Minister then briefed Prime Minister Schoof on tomorrow’s meeting at Downing Street with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will focus on the ongoing peace negotiations and next steps. The leaders reiterated that Ukraine’s security is vital for Europe’s security, and through international cooperation, including the Coalition of the Willing, we will always stand with Ukraine.
They agreed to keep in touch.