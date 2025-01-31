PM call with Prime Minister Ramgoolam of Mauritius: 31 January 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam this afternoon.
The leaders began by reflecting on their first months in office and discussed the strong relationship between the UK and Mauritius, which they looked forward to expanding.
The Prime Minister underlined the need for a deal to secure the military base on Diego Garcia that ensures strong protections, including from malign influence, and that will allow the base to continue to operate.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a deal, and they looked forward to speaking again soon.