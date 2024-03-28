PM call with Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic: 28 March 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, this morning.
The leaders raised the shared challenge of illegal migration and people smuggling, noting the importance of innovative solutions like third country partnerships to address the entrenched and growing issue.
On wider UK-Czech bilateral relations, the Prime Minister highlighted the strong economic and trade ties between our countries and the opportunity for deeper cooperation in industries including clean and renewable power.
The leaders agreed to remain in contact and look forward to taking these discussions forward over the coming months.