PM call with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez: 13 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Spain, and agreed to further deepen Anglo-Spanish ties ahead of the NATO Summit in Madrid this summer.

They shared their deep concern over Russia’s activities in and around Ukraine, and agreed any further Russian aggression would come at a high price. They added that an invasion risked a damaging, protracted conflict with serious political and economic consequences.

They also discussed wider international issues, including addressing instability in the Sahel region and illegal migration.

Both leaders agreed to continue to work towards a UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar and the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a resolution on the Northern Ireland Protocol.