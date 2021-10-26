PM call with Prime Minister of Vietnam: 26 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, today ahead of COP26.

They discussed Vietnam’s leading regional role on addressing climate change, and the Prime Minister encouraged the Vietnamese government to commit to net zero by 2050 and to continue to take steps to phase out the use of coal power and end deforestation by 2030.

The leaders noted the growing strength of the relationship between the United Kingdom and Vietnam and committed to deepening our strategic partnership further, including on defence and security.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed the recent support from the UK on COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment. They agreed to continue working together to address the global pandemic and to increase trade and investment between our two countries, building on the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the UK’s planned accession to the CPTPP trade bloc.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Vietnam to Glasgow for COP26, and to driving global action on climate change together.