PM call with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez this evening, following today’s historic agreement to secure the future of Gibraltar.
Prime Minister Sánchez congratulated the Prime Minister on his leadership, adding that his government had succeeded where others had failed.
Both leaders also agreed that this development unlocks huge opportunity to advance the bilateral relationship between the UK and Spain, on behalf of the British and Spanish people.
They looked forward to meeting in person soon.