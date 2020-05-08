PM call with Prime Minister of Poland

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today spoke with Prime Minister Morawiecki of Poland to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The PM said Poland was a key ally in the Second World War, and our forces fought shoulder to shoulder on land, sea and air against the Nazis.

The PM expressed regret that Prime Minister Morawiecki and Polish Citizens had been unable to attend commemorations which had been planned prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and stressed the huge appreciation which the UK has for the sacrifices which Poland had made.

The PM and the Prime Minster Morawiecki agreed on the huge importance of the UK/Poland relationship, and said there is much for our two countries to work on together, from security to trade issues.

On the response to coronavirus, the PM said there are many Polish frontline workers serving in the UK, and thanked them for all of their incredible hard work. The PM urged a global fight against the pandemic and said he hoped that Poland can join the virtual Global Vaccine Summit which the UK is hosting on 4 June.