PM call with Prime Minister of Jamaica: 5 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, this evening to discuss our shared priorities on trade, security and sustainable development.

They were united in condemnation of Russia’s belligerent invasion of Ukraine and on the importance of defending sovereignty and democratic values.

The Prime Minister highlighted that British International Investment is expanding in Caribbean, and the leaders agreed to explore greater cooperation on green and sustainable infrastructure projects.

The leaders also welcomed the successful UK-Jamaica security partnership and committed to further strengthen our joint work on tackling organised and violent crime.

They looked forward to meeting in person at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in June to drive forward collective action, as the world recovers from COVID-19 and deals with the fallout of the conflict in Ukraine.