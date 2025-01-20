PM call with Prime Minister of Frederiksen of Denmark: 20 January 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen this afternoon.
The Prime Minister updated on his visit to Kyiv last week and underlined his steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.
Putting the country in the strongest possible position in 2025 and securing peace through strength was vital, the leaders agreed.
Turning to broader European defence issues, the leaders looked ahead to their attendance to the upcoming European Council in early February.
The Prime Minister extended an invite to Prime Minister Frederiksen to visit the UK.