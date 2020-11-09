PM call with Prime Minister of Canada: 9 November 2020

The Prime Minister talked to Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada this evening.

They discussed the coronavirus pandemic and welcomed the promising results from the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine trials – but agreed that these are early days and there are no guarantees.

The leaders committed to work closely together and with international partners – including President-elect Biden – to champion openness, shared values and the rules-based system during the UK’s G7 Presidency in 2021.

Ahead of the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December and the COP26 Summit in Glasgow next year, they also discussed the importance of global climate action and the need for countries to set ambitious targets to cut emissions and to reach net zero.

The leaders agreed to continue strengthening the bilateral relationship between the UK and Canada – in areas such as trade and security – and to work together to address shared global challenges, including through groupings such as Five Eyes and the Commonwealth.