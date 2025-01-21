PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 21 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu today.

The Prime Minister began by offering the UK’s support for the hard-fought and long-awaited ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which has now entered its third day.

He offered his personal thanks for the work done by the Israeli government to secure the release of the hostages, including British hostage Emily Damari. To see the pictures of Emily finally back in her family’s arms was a wonderful moment but a reminder of the human cost of the conflict, he added.

The leaders moved on to discuss the need to see the next stages of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of the remaining hostages. The Prime Minister reiterated that it was vital to ensure humanitarian aid can now flow uninterrupted into Gaza, to support the Palestinians who desperately need it.

Both agreed that we must work towards a permanent and peaceful solution that guarantees Israel’s security and stability. The Prime Minister added that the UK stands ready to do everything it can to support a political process, which should also lead to a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

They agreed to continue their close co-operation on defence and security matters in support of wider stability in the region – particularly in the face of the ongoing threat posed by Iran.