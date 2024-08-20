PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 20 August 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

The Prime Minister started by expressing his sincere condolences to the Israeli people and the loved ones of the six hostages recovered in Gaza this morning, including British national Nadav Popplewell.

The leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and the Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s support for the American ‘bridging proposal’ and emphasised the need to move quickly.

Regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, as the impact of miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides, the leaders agreed.

The UK was steadfast in its support for Israel’s right to self defence, and would continue to work with partners to uphold regional security, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure greater access to detainees held by Israel, the increased delivery of aid to Gaza and to ensure international law was upheld at all times.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.