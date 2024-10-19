PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 19 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said he was alarmed to hear about the drone launched towards Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home this morning.

They discussed the situation in the Middle East following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the Prime Minister said was a brutal terrorist and that the world is a better place without him.

He also discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity presented by Sinwar’s death to halt the fighting and get the hostages out. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of getting much more aid into Gaza.

Finally, the leaders also discussed Lebanon and the importance of making progress on a political solution.