PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 1 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, and they discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.

The Prime Minister condemned Iran’s attack on Israel today in the strongest terms, which began during the leaders’ conversation, and expressed the UK’s steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians.

During the call, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701.

The Prime Minister also raised the situation in Gaza and the importance of a ceasefire and action to bring home the hostages.