PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 5 June 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister began by congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his election victory and wished him every success for his third term.
The leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship and agreed that this will continue to grow in the future.
Both agreed to stay in touch and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Italy next week.