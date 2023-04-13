PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 13 April 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the close friendship between the two countries, and agreed great progress was being made on the 2030 UK-India Roadmap.

Discussing ongoing negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the leaders reflected on the huge opportunities a deal would offer to Indian and British businesses and consumers.

Both agreed to direct their teams to expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive.

The Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month.

He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff.

The leaders shared their best wishes to those celebrating Vaisakhi in the UK and India tomorrow.

Both looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 in Japan next month, as well as at the G20 in India later this year.