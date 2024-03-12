PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 12 March 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this afternoon [12 March 2024].
The leaders welcomed the thriving partnership between the UK and India and discussed recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations.
They agreed on the importance of securing a historic and comprehensive deal that benefits both countries. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of reaching an ambitious outcome on goods and services.
They agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to further progress on trade talks.