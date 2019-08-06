PM call with Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece: 1 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece.

The leaders welcomed the strength of the UK-Greece relationship and committed to continue to work together to build on this, including in areas such as security and energy.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK hoped for a deal from the EU but that any deal must involve abolition of the anti-democratic backstop, and that we will leave on 31 October whatever the circumstances. He underlined his commitment to ensuring the rights of Greek nationals in the UK after Brexit.