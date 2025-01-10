PM call with Prime Minister Michal of Estonia: 10 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal this morning.

They discussed recent damage to subsea cables and Estonia’s response, and the Prime Minister underscored the UK’s commitment to security in the Baltic Sea region. On a related point, they raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of the Russian Shadow Fleet and the risk of oil spills. They agreed upon the importance of continued collaboration.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Michal for hosting the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in December. The two reflected on how they welcomed their visit with UK troops in the region together during the Prime Minister’s visit to Estonia.

The leaders went on to discuss their commitment to ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position and reaffirmed their commitment to the country’s future membership of NATO.

They also reflected on ambitions for an even stronger relationship through the UK’s reset with the EU.

The two looked forward to seeing each other again soon.