PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 2 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, this morning.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the urgent need for de‑escalation.

They underlined the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to restore freedom of navigation, noting the significant impact current disruption is having on global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide. This will be central to discussions at the UK-hosted meeting later today, chaired by the Foreign Secretary and attended by the Italian Foreign Minister amongst more than 35 nations.

The Prime Ministers also agreed to continue working closely together in support of Europe’s collective security, and to remain in close contact.