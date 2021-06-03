PM call with Prime Minister Mario Draghi: 3 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi this morning, as presidents of the G7 and G20 respectively and partners in hosting the COP26 Climate Summit.

They agreed on the importance of securing concrete action on issues like global access to vaccines and tackling climate change at next week’s G7 meeting.

The Prime Minister noted the opportunities for G7 countries to better support sustainable growth in developing countries and drive the international shift to renewable energy and green technology.

More broadly, the leaders discussed the prospects for global economic recovery from the pandemic and collaboration between the UK and Italy on security issues.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Draghi to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall next Friday.