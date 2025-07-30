PM call with Prime Minister Luxon of New Zealand: 30 July 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this morning.

The leaders began by discussing the situation on the ground in Gaza, and the desperate scenes of starvation and hunger seen in recent days and weeks. It was vital large volumes of aid reached Gaza in the coming hours and days, both agreed.

The Prime Minister then set out his plan for peace, including putting the UK on a pathway to recognition. That recognition needed to be rooted in a process of change that made material difference to the situation on the ground, the Prime Minister added.

Updating on his recent discussions with partners across the world, the two Prime Ministers agreed on the importance of the international community working together to secure a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a viable two-state solution that ensured Hamas did not play a role in a future state.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the leaders welcomed President Trump’s deadline for Russia to show it was serious about peace and reiterated their support for Ukraine.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.