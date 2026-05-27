PM call with Prime Minister Luxon of New Zealand: 27 May 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by thanking Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s continued support for the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine and plans for a future Multinational Military Mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahead of New Zealand’s Budget tomorrow, the leaders discussed the financial impact that widespread global instability was having on households in both the UK and New Zealand, and the importance of finding a way forward and ultimately, a resolution, to keep the cost of living down.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s strong support for both the training of Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex, as well as Ukraine’s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.

The leaders also discussed the appalling situation in the West Bank and reiterated their call for the Government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and administrative powers and ensure accountability for settler violence.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.