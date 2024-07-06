PM call with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan: 6 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, this morning.

The Prime Minister welcomed the strength of the relationship between the UK and Japan, adding that he had been honoured to meet the The Emperor and Empress of Japan during their State Visit to the United Kingdom last month.

Discussing regional stability, as well as the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine, the leaders underscored that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and Indo-Pacific was indivisible.

The Prime Minister added that both countries were more resilient to shared global challenges when they worked together, including in defence of an open international order.

Both leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the NATO Summit next week.