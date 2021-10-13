PM call with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan: 13 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this morning.

He congratulated Prime Minister Kishida on his appointment and reiterated the importance the UK places on our strategic partnership and friendship with Japan.

The Prime Minister welcomed Japan’s strong commitment to Net Zero and to ending international financing for coal. He hoped to see a new pledge from Japan ahead of the COP26 Summit on ending the use of domestic coal power, supporting the global transition to renewable and clean energy.

They also discussed deepening coordination between the UK and Japan on security, defence and trade. The Prime Minister noted the visit of the Carrier Strike Group to Japan and the emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the UK’s renewed foreign policy approach, as set out in the Integrated Review.

He looked forward to continuing to work together and hoped to welcome Prime Minister Kishida to Glasgow for COP26 in November.