PM call with Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan: 7 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his condolences following the tragic loss of life in the train crash in Sindh.

The leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability in the country. The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK would continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at our disposal to support the Government of Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan also covered the need to take action to cut carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Khan on the success of the UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN this weekend.

The leaders also discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and resolved to work together to defeat the pandemic in our countries and around the world.