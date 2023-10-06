PM call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada: 6 October 2023
The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this evening.
Prime Minister Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps.